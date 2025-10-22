Blumenthal Calls White House Ballroom Construction ‘Lawlessness’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said President Donald Trump’s construction of a ballroom at the White House was “lawlessness” that warranted an investigation.

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “Senator, have you seen the live images of the destruction of the East Wing of the White House this afternoon?”

Blumenthal said, “I’ve seen some images of it, and I really believe that they are destroying an American icon, a culture and a symbol of America that is unforgivable. Apart from all of the kinds of costs involved, the millions of dollars that should be taken into account and saved, and the sources that put them at the mercy, potentially of and and beholden to the millionaires who are contributing, they are destroying a structure that is a symbol of America. I am again struck by the lawlessness that’s involved here, this slide toward authoritarianism.”

Wallace said, “This is funded, we’re told, by Donald Trump, by corporate sponsors. Would you like to understand what the corporate sponsors were promised in return? And do you think in the long arc of history, do you think those corporate sponsors should save their own records and documents for being part of the destruction of the East Wing of the White House?”

Blumenthal said, “Not only would I like it, but I think the American people deserve to know about the big corporations that are contributing literally tens of millions of dollars, each of them, to finance this destruction. It is outright destruction of an American icon, the East Wing of the White House but also what they are expecting in return? It’s what we’ve seen again, in the kinds of settlements, for example, of lawsuits by big corporations with Donald Trump paying him millions of dollars when they have mergers under review or other decisions that may be subject to review and regulation, not to mention the crypto schemes and corruption. I think, creates a pattern here that cries out for investigation.”

