Brennan: MAGA Base Being ‘Hoodwinked’ by ‘World-Class Charlatan’ Trump

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” former CIA Director John Brennan claimed the MAGA base was being hoodwinked by President Donald Trump, who he called a “world-class charlatan.”

Brennan said, “This is something that is deeply flawed about Donald Trump in terms of his having to go after these enemies, even though he has enormous political power, much more so than any previous public president. And he’s exercising that. He’s pushing the boundaries of it. But still, he feels as though he has to vanquish his rivals, vanquish his opponents.”

He added, “What I find most shocking is that his base, his MAGA base, continued to be hoodwinked by a world-class charlatan. I mean, I was watching your program in terms of, you know, the East Wing of the White House, my goodness, a place that is sacred, you know, in terms of our political system and our country. And they’re allowing him to do this. And it’s just one more symbol of his tearing down all the things that have made this country great for so many years. The types of actions that he’s taking against undocumented workers here, tearing families apart, going after Medicaid recipients, the types of things that, again, it seems so inconsistent with American values. And he should be really addressing the cost of living issues, other types of things, as well as the on the international stage, whether you’re talking about cyber threats or the China threat or Ukraine and other things. Why he continues to focus on this, I think, is just beyond me.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN