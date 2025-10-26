Gallego: Trump’s Military Strikes on Alleged Drug Boats Is ‘Murder’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) said the U.S. military strikes on alleged drug boats were “murder.”

Host Kristen Welker said, “The military now launching an attacks against what they have described as suspected drug boats. This is happening largely in the Caribbean. They’ve killed more than 40 people so far. President Trump saying he may even order land strikes into Venezuela with or without congressional approval. He was asked about it this week. Take a listen.”

Thursday, Trump said, “I don’t think we’re going to necessarily ask for a declaration of war. I think we’re just going to kill people that are bringing drugs into our country, okay? We’re going to kill them. You know? They’re going to be like dead.”

Welker said, “The Trump administration insists these strikes are consistent with international law. Do you agree with that?

Gallego said, “No. It’s murder. It’s very simple. If this president feels that they’re doing something illegally, then he should be using the Coast Guard. If this is an act of war, then you use our military, and then you come and talk to us first. But this is murder. It’s sanctioned murder that he is doing that. It’s very simple for someone like him to talk about killing people or doing something in the name of war; he’s never actually served, he has never actually pulled a trigger. And it’s very dangerous what he’s doing, both to our international relations and to our friends in South America, and to these men and women who have to make these calls. The president has zero understanding about the responsibility someone has when it comes to make life-and-death decisions. It’s disgusting what he’s doing.”

