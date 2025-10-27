Dem Rep. Crockett: I Hope Americans ‘Wake Up’ — Trump’s Policies Are Dealing Death

Monday on CNN’s “The Source,” Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) said she hoped Americans “wake up” because President Donald Trump’s policies were dealing death.

Crockett said, “We’re talking about the very basics. Like, it is really sad when you are in a country that is not a third world country and people are basically begging their government to do the basics. We’re not talking about luxuries. It should not be a luxury that you get $6 a day, right, to eat like that should not be a luxury. We should be looking at the fact that there are funds available, and he is choosing not to use those funds. Or when you start to talk about your big billionaire friends as you’re continuing to violate laws, why is it that you’re not looking out for people that are hungry? Why aren’t you looking at the fact that rural America overwhelmingly voted for Donald Trump? Rural America uses more SNAP benefits than urban America. I mean, like, these are your voters, right? So, like, why aren’t you doing those things? So I think that the question should be, which party is truly about being pro-life? Which party is truly about the entirety of the United States, and which party is really more patriotic? I would say that he is a party of him and other rich people and nobody else.”

She added, “I’m hoping that all Americans can finally wake up and say, we are going to prioritize ourselves. We are going to look for people that maybe we don’t think they’re super funny or super entertaining, but they will not try to deal death to us with every single policy that they hand out. Ultimately, if people end up going hungry because SNAP benefits end up drying up, this is just a preview of what is going to happen as it relates to what they did in the big ugly bill.”

