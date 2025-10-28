Cruz: Zohran Mamdani ‘Not a Socialist — He’s a Communist’

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) offered his thoughts on New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, the Democrat nominee, who he alleged to be more than a “socialist.”

“This is a full takeover,” host Sean Hannity said. “I think Bill Maher is right. What are your thoughts?”

“Look, I think the Democrat Party has lost their minds,” Cruz replied. “I got to say I was amused listening to AOC say, ‘We’re not crazy, we’re sane.’ It reminded me of an old friend of mine who talked about what she called bimbo eruptions, which is whenever anyone says, ‘I am not a bimbo’, what does everyone think? You’re a bimbo. When Richard Nixon said, ‘I am not a crook’, all of America said, ‘You know what? He’s a crook.’ In this instance, when AOC stands up and says, ‘We are not crazy’, the rest of America says, ‘You’re crazy.’ And me thinks she does protest too much. You look at Comrade Mamdani — and that’s how I call him is Comrade Mamdani — it is amazing to see New Yorkers vote for someone who is an open communist. He’s not a socialist. He’s a communist.”

“He’s talking about government seizing the means of production,” he continued. “And he’s talking about massive tax increases and putting the government in charge of the economy. And he is a jihadist. This is someone who went and did a photo op with an unindicted co-conspirator of the World Trade Center bombing. This is someone who his reaction from 9/11 is not the 3,000 people who were murdered. Not the NYPD officers and the New York Fire Department officers who charged in into the flames and lost their lives. It was, ‘No, his auntie apparently felt bad.’ This is dangerous. And I got to say, Sean, you know that there are some Republicans who are saying, ‘OK, good. Let them elect a communist in New York. That’s going to help Republicans across the country.’ I got to say, I’m not in that camp. New York is an incredibly important American scene. It is the scene of — it is the center of finance in America. It is the center of much of media in America.

Cruz added, “And having one of the most important American cities controlled by a whacked-out leftist — and by the way, the whole party has now lined up behind this commie jihadist. And so, I am hoping there is some reservoir of common sense in New York that says, ‘Let’s not go that far.’ You’re right. New Jersey is encouraging. I think we can win the gubernatorial race in New Jersey. And I think Virginia — look, Virginia, what’s on the ballot there. You’ve got their A.G. candidate who in writing mused about how much he wants to murder the children or see the children of his political opponents murdered. That is extreme and radical, and I got to say, I believe in a reservoir of common sense in our country.”

