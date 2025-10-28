Hakeem Jeffries: ‘Second Trump Term Has Been a National Nightmare’

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) called President Donald Trump’s second term a “national nightmare.”

Host Lawrence O’Donnell said, “I want to begin with that last meeting that you had in the Oval Office, which was about this government shutdown hasn’t been a meeting since there’s been no attempt to solve the problem since by Donald Trump or the Republicans. Donald Trump taunted you with that hat. And you you cut to today and there’s Speaker Johnson trying to end this subject, trying to make it clear that there’s absolutely no possibility of Donald Trump running for third term, while Donald Trump still plays that game publicly. Do you see the the Johnson move as an attempt to just completely shut this down for strategic reasons, that Trump is probably helping you elect Democrats with that kind of talk?”

Jeffries said, “Yeah, it seems to me, Lawrence, that Johnson understands that the second Trump term has been a national nightmare. And the notion that the American people will have to experience more of what they are dealing with right now. Largest cut to Medicaid in American history. Republican health care crisis threatening to starve children and seniors and veterans by cutting off snap. The fact that costs haven’t gone down. They’re going up the assault on all of the things, the American way of life, law abiding immigrant families, democracy, the rule of law. It’s all a nightmare. Now Donald Trump tries to distract, as he did in that meeting, by dropping those hats in the middle of the meeting, randomly in front of myself and Chuck Schumer. We were there to talk about the fact that Republicans are gutting the health care of the American people. And as Democrats, we would not support it. And I think Johnson wants no part of this subject because he knows the more talk of Trump and the third term, the more disastrous it is for Republicans electorally.”

