Jeffries: Trump Administration ‘Trying to Weaponize Hunger’

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) accused President Donald Trump of “trying to weaponize hunger.”

Jeffries said, “The Congress could rise up tomorrow. Part of the problem, of course, is that Republicans, as you’ve pointed out, have been on vacation for the last six weeks, canceled votes for the last five weeks. This extraordinary they’re nowhere to be found. But the money already exists to ensure that SNAP benefits continue through November 1 into November. But the administration is clearly trying to weaponize hunger as part of their effort to continue to try to jam their right wing ideology in this partizan spending bill down the throats of the American people.”

He added, “Remember, this is the same group of folks, these MAGA extremists who passed their one big ugly bill that, in addition to including almost $1 trillion cut to Medicaid, involved the largest cut to nutritional assistance. Lawrence in American history, $186 billion. They literally ripped food out of the mouths of hungry children and seniors and veterans and women and families in order to provide billionaire donors with massive tax breaks that they also made permanent. and now they can’t find a dime for nutritional assistance, they allege, and can’t find a dime to extend the Affordable Care Act tax credits for working class Americans.”

