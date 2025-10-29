Food Stamp Terrorism: SNAP Beneficiaries Steal Groceries, Threaten Riots as Benefits Lapse

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed food stamp benefits and some of the online reactions.

Marlow said of one individual, “So, she’s online. She’s telling people how to cheat and how to steal…and these are kind of luxurious items in some ways. … But instead, you just steal it, and this is the blackmail that’s going to take place, a lot of people are going to say that if you lose your food stamp benefits, then we’re just going to see looting.”

