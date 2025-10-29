Homan: IL Gov. Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Johnson Should Put on a Border Patrol Uniform for One Shift

Tuesday, during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Trump border czar Tom Homan reacted to U.S. District Court Judge Sarah Ellis ordering Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials to seek her approval for law enforcement measures related to immigration.

Ellis’ mandate was supported by Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D-IL), who Homan suggested should be required to wear a Border Patrol uniform to understand the challenges ICE agents face.

“Tom, this judge issued a warning,” host Laura Ingraham said. “And, by the way, welcome, Tom. Good to see you. Issued a warning that if agents are using this dispersant, they better be able to back it up. And if they can’t, they’ll lose that. What exactly could have happened if Bovino and those agents hadn’t dispersed that crowd as they did? You heard the threats. What could have happened, Tom?

Homan replied, “Border Patrol agents could be hurt and they could be killed. Look, you know, first of all, it’s a radical decision made by a radical judge. DOJ will appeal it, and we’ll get beyond this. However, here’s what should happen. The judge, Governor Pritzker, Mayor Johnson, put a border patrol uniform on for one shift. Come out there and stand there with the men and women of the border patrol and ICE and see how you’re going to respond. Look, the border patrol agents are train very well on use of force continuum. They don’t go from zero hundred. They don’t — there’s no use of force on peaceful protesters, but when they impede them, when they threaten them, when they assault them, when they trespass, use of force is used. [To] make someone comply to the highest level as needed. The death, an action, a death threat or a serious bodily injury.”

“So, these agents are very well-trained,” he added. “Even back in 1984, when I went to the academy, you were well-trained in crowd control, riot control. These are the best-trained men and women when it comes to riot control, crowd control — they’re doing exactly as they were trained to do. So, I would question the judge. You want to know what’s happening? Put on that uniform, stand on that front line, and have stones thrown at you, and see if there’s justification for these men and women to protect themselves.”

