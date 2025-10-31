Raskin: Trump Acting Like an ‘Authoritarian Steamroller’

Friday on CNN’s “Situation Room,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-CA) said President Donald Trump was acting like an “authoritarian steamroller.”

Rskin said, “We need consensus and we need negotiation, which is why we are telling our Republican colleagues who defected on a month long vacation come back to Washington and let’s spend the Halloween weekend negotiating an end to this nightmare so we can reopen the government and restore people’s health care, and to ensure the safety of the SNAP benefits.”

He added, “Now we’re fighting them in court to make sure it’s going to happen. It looks like we’re going to win on that front, but I agree with these people. I’m not taking my salary until we get through this and I’m donating this weekend and next week we’re doing a whole bunch of events at food pantries and soup kitchens and so on to invest in that. I’m not seeing any of my Republican colleagues out there because they’re afraid to face people because they understand they’re on the party of bulldozing the the White House and building a Marie Antoinette ballroom for the CEOs and the billionaires and we’re out here fighting for the health care benefits and the food benefits of the people. So, you know, my federal workers in my district have been saying from the beginning, you’ve got to stand strong against this authoritarian steamroller and that’s where we are. We’re going to stand strong, and we’re going to pull everybody through. Solidarity is the watchword at this point. We’re going to show solidarity to everybody in the country. We’re not going to accept a Republican game of pitting this group against that group.”

