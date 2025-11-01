Exclusive – Gorka: Trump Admin Killed 393 Leading Jihadis Around the World, Liberated 76 American Hostages

Friday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Dr. Sebastian Gorka discussed counterterrorism.

Gorka stated, “Since we did our first operation…we have killed, not just captured, 393 leading jihadis across the world. … Not only that, in terms of hostages, 76 Americans who have been liberated and brought back home, who were wrongfully detained” are free

