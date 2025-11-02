Newsom: Trump Is Trying to Rig the Election — He Knows GOP Will Lose

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) accused President Donald Trump of attempting to “rig” the 2026 midterm elections.

Newsom said, “This is a historically unpopular president. His policies are even more unpopular than the president himself. In every core category he’s under water. And he’s the guy who promised to make us wealthier and healthier we are poorer and sicker. Across the board people are starting to realize not only is coffee more expensive, beef is more expensive, the cost of an automobile is more expensive, utilities and all of the things he promised to solve day one he hasn’t solved. His recklessness aside and his style aside, his substance he hasn’t delivered and that’s why we’re here, Prop 50 because he knows he’ll lose the midterms and he’s trying to rig the election before one vote is cast.”

He added, “He’s been very open and honest including right outside the White House just last week saying incumbents are likely to lose the midterms and that’s why he called Greg Abbot. That’s why he said he’s quote, unquote, entitled. Think about that, entitled to five seats. It’s why he sent J.D. Vance to Indiana shortly thereafter and why he moved in Missouri. He moved the folks in North Carolina and now we have a special election in Indiana, rather, a special session. He is not screwing around. He’s changing the rules and he’s rigging the game because he knows he’ll lose if all things are equal.”

