Speaker Johnson: Trump ‘Desperate’ for the Government to Open

On this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Fox News Sunday,” Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said President Donald Trump was “desperate” to reopen the federal government.

Host Shannon Bream said, “So the president says it’s about getting rid of the filibuster, not something you have to deal with on the House side. But he’s putting pressure on your Senate colleagues, saying, get rid of the 60 vote threshold. You can move most things by a majority vote in the House. Here’s part of one of his recent posts. He says, ‘Remember Republicans, regardless of the Schumer shutdown, the Democrats will terminate the filibuster the first chance they get. They’ll pack the Supreme Court, pick up two states, and add at least eight electoral votes. Don’t be weak and stupid, Republicans you will rule rue the day that you didn’t terminate the filibuster. Be tough, be smart and win.’ There are some GOP senators indicating at least the tiniest open door to possibly making changes. What’s your advice to the other side of the Hill?”

Johnson said, “Well, I think there’s a lot of Democrats. I mean, a lot of senators, Republican and Democrat, who have resisted it in the past. We, on our side traditionally have resisted that because the worst impulses of the far left Democrat Party, they would pack the court. They would do all the things the president. Let’s discuss there. I think what you’re seeing there is a reflection of his anger, his real frustration that the government is closed. He he is a big hearted president. He wants everybody to get their services, and the health services for veterans and SNAP benefits and all the rest. And he’s tried everything he can, and he is now exhausting his ability. The courts are now saying you can’t go any further. So he’s just desperate for the government to open. He’s tried everything. He’s tried to negotiate with them. He’s he’s pleaded with them and they’re still dug their heels in. So this is a reflection of all of our desperation. We’re angry about it. I think we should be. ”

