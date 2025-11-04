Exclusive — ‘I Spend All Day Long in Prep’: Scott Jennings Gives Keys to How He Defeats the Left

Tuesday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” CNN Commentator Scott Jennings talked about how he handles debating on the network.

Jennings said, “I think preparation is the key. You’ve got to show up prepared…I spend all day long, frankly, in prep for it.” He also stated that keeping control of his emotions is key.

