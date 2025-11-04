Suozzi: Raising Taxes, Minimum Wage Is Bad for NY, Do It at National Level

On Monday’s edition of CBS’s “The Takeout,” Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY) said that if New York raises taxes on the state or city levels, it will chase people and businesses out and raising the minimum wage would do likewise, and so he wants to raise taxes and the minimum wage across the country.

While discussing the candidacy of New York City mayoral candidate Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani (D), Suozzi said, “Listen, he’s a very intelligent, charismatic guy who’s very effective on social media. But his policies are just bad for New York. And I think that we have to learn from what he’s done by tapping into people’s economic anxiety. I think that income inequality is a real thing. I think that — I’m for raising the taxes, but do it at the national level, not at the state or city level, where we’re chasing people and businesses out of our state.”

He continued, “The minimum wage in America is $7.25 an hour. It’s way too low. Let’s not raise the minimum wage in New York, let’s raise the minimum wage throughout the country, so we don’t make it less attractive to live here or to do business here.”

