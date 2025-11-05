Dem Rep. Crow: Trump Wants to Keep the Government Shut to ‘Consolidate Power’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) said President Donald Trump wanted to keep the government shutdown while he consolidated power.

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “What is the framework around which we should understand the shutdown? I mean, it’s now the longest in history. Trump says he has no interest in ending it, and voters blame Trump and the Republicans for the shutdown itself. How does it end? And how do we get the government back open?”

Crow said, “Yeah there’s no framework. It’s very simple, Donald Trump wants to keep the government shut. He wants to inflict pain on the American people, and he wants to weaponize hunger. He wants to weaponize government services. He wants to weaponize health care, to consolidate power. That’s what’s happening. Democrats want to govern. We’re here to govern. We actually want to find a deal. But you know what? I’m not going to compromise on the Constitution and rule of law. I am willing to make a deal on policy, but I’m not going to allow Americans to lose their health care coverage and blow up the health care system.”

He added, “Im not going to allow children to go hungry and to be starved by Donald Trump. And I’m not going to allow Donald Trump to violate the Constitution and violate the law. Those things are non-negotiable. So Donald Trump needs to come to his senses, more clearly Republicans in Congress need to come to their senses, and they need to open up Congress, come back from their vacations, work with us to cut a deal, and put guardrails in place to protect our democracy.”

