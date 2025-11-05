Schiff: Shutdown Hurting GOP Electorally Since They’re in Charge, Dems Should ‘Hold Firm’

During CNN’s Election Night coverage on Tuesday, Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said that the government shutdown is harming Republicans electorally and we saw that in the results of the elections that took place that day, “and it makes sense. They’re controlling everything. They control the White House, the House, and the Senate. They’ve been unwilling to negotiate with Democrats. And so, I think we need to hold firm” on the shutdown and their demands.

Schiff said, “The president, on his social media tonight, acknowledged that the shutdown is part of the reason Republicans are losing, and it makes sense. They’re controlling everything. They control the White House, the House, and the Senate. They’ve been unwilling to negotiate with Democrats. And so, I think we need to hold firm, demand changes that make health care affordable for people.”

He continued, “I want to see the government reopen, but I also want to see people be able to afford their insurance. And it shouldn’t be too much to ask, in the wealthiest country in the world, that we be able to do both, that we have both a functioning government, but also that we have accessible health care for people.”

