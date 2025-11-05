Trump: I Think We Have Inflation ‘Lower than a Normal Number,’ ‘Biggest Problem’ Is GOP Doesn’t Talk About It, Dems Lie

During an interview aired on Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” President Donald Trump said that while beef prices have to be lowered, we have inflation “down to a normal number right now, lower than a normal number, in my opinion,” and “the biggest problem is, Republicans don’t talk about it. They don’t talk about the word affordability, and the Democrats lie about it.”

Host Bret Baier read from a viewer who “is not happy about how her prices have not come down, that she sees, and she said this, ‘I want the Republicans to keep control of Congress in 2026, but something HAS to be done fast! I don’t see the best economy right now — Wall Street numbers do not reflect [my] Main Street money. Please do something, President Trump.'” And asked Trump what he says to that viewer “and people like her?”

Trump responded, “I do say this, beef we have to get down. … But we’ve got prices way down. And think of this, energy, she drives a car, probably, and her energy prices are way down. And energy is so all-encompassing, it’s so big, that, when energy goes down, everything comes down, everything follows it. And I have energy down to five, six-year lows now.”

Baier then asked, “You think prices are coming down from this?”

Trump responded, “I think they’re coming down, but I think they’re down already. I think the biggest problem is, Republicans don’t talk about it. They don’t talk about the word affordability, and the Democrats lie about it. Look, when I took over — and I said this — inflation was so bad under Biden, remember, he had the Inflation Reduction Act. It was a scam. And he tried to lower inflation, but he caused the inflation, then he tried to lower the inflation. He took over my economy, where inflation was at 1%, which is perfect, 1%. He drove it nine or ten times higher than that in a short period of time. When I took over, it was a mess. I have inflation way down. I have it down to a normal number right now, lower than a normal number, in my opinion, I think.”

