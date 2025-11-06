Fetterman: CR to Reopen Government ‘A Biden CR’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) said that the continuing resolution at issue in the government shutdown that he has voted for to end the shutdown and open the government “was a Biden CR. This isn’t a very partisan CR.”

Fetterman said, “I just want to remind everybody, we are waiting on five of our colleagues to reopen this government. And this was a Biden CR. This isn’t a very partisan CR.”

He continued, “Actually, we’ve all voted on this many times to ratify it. Now, on my — four times I voted to reopen our government. And now, I am not sure how that’s going to change. And now, for me, as a Democrat, the reasons why I’m very committed to keep our government open are fighting for really what’s part of the core and the people that I think our party all should be protecting and fighting for, to just now just open this up, because it’s a sad political spectacle at this point, and, honestly, I’m embarrassed. And all I can do for people that now have been caught in the middle of this is just…apologize for it.”

