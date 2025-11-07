PA Gov. Shapiro: ‘I Appreciate’ Newsom Not Letting GOP ‘Rig the Election’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) said that voters in California said, “they’re not going to let Greg Abbott and Donald Trump rig the election in Texas” and “I appreciate Gov. Newsom’s (D) leadership.”

Shapiro said, “The voters were very clear in California. I appreciate Gov. Newsom’s (D) leadership. The voters were very clear, they’re not going to let Greg Abbott and Donald Trump rig the election in Texas and just hand the Republicans, whatever it was, about 4 or 5 more seats. I think what Californians did was a real service to America. They basically said, we’re going to cancel out what Texas is doing, and then we go and we have a good, old fair fight, traditional elections.”

He continued, “And I think you’re going to see, here in Pennsylvania, we have more competitive congressional seats than any other state. We’ve got four of them here. And so, not only will I be working to get myself re-elected next year, but to make sure that we win those four seats, that we win the U.S. House of Representatives, we stop Donald Trump’s destructive policies from being able to get through the Congress of the United States. So, the people of Pennsylvania, well, we were there in the beginning when our democracy was established, we’re going to do everything we can next fall in the midterms to protect our democracy by winning those seats.”

