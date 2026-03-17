Sudanese migrant Mohammed Abdulraziq has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl after kidnapping her off the streets of multicultural Birmingham.

The Birmingham Crown Court heard that Mohammed Abdulraziq, 32, had abducted a five-year-old girl while she was playing on the street and her mother was talking to a friend who lived nearby in Winson Green, Birmingham, England.

After a desperate search, the mother and her friend ultimately found the girl after hearing her cry out. The friend busted through a window of a nearby building, only to find a partially naked Abdulraziq and the five-year-old girl with her shorts around her ankles, The Telegraph reported.

The Sundanese migrant punched the woman, forcing her to fall back onto the street and shut the window. However, having heard the fracas, two men came upon the building, forced the door open and detained Abdulraziq.

The court heard that the migrant was high on a synthetic form of cannabis and had drunk three cans of beer prior to the incident.

He was found guilty last September for assault, false imprisonment with intent to commit a sexual offence, and sexual assault. Abdulraziq had previously pled guilty to assault and criminal damage in another incident, but was not deported by the government after having done so.

Last week, Judge Kerry Malin sentenced him to 11 years in prison, saying that he posed a serious risk to others, and particularly young children.

Judge Malin said that the five-year-old victim had gone from a “happy and confident little girl to one with complex behavioural needs.”

In a victim impact statement, the mother added that the “cries of distress and helplessness of her daughter would haunt her forever.”

Commenting on the case, Reform UK Shadow Chancellor Robert Jenrick said: “As a parent of young girls, it’s hard to comprehend how you would feel if you were in a situation” like the one experienced by the Birmingham mother.

“This monster has just been sentenced to 11 years in prison, 11 years, I think most of us, all of us would agree that it is a pathetically short sentence for this disgusting man and this heinous crime. Above all, this man should have never been in our country in the first place, but it tells us everything about our broken immigration system that he was able to be here and do that to a young British girl.

“He should be deported as soon as possible, back to Sudan, and should never step foot on British soil ever again.”