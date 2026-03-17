Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) reacted to disturbing discoveries made by Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall, the author of the new book CODE RED, of leftist bias built into Google’s Gemini AI chatbot, which accused him of so-called “hate speech.”

In his new book, Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI, Hall argues that AI programs that claim to be politically neutral are actually biased heavily against conservatives..

In a test using Google Gemini Pro’s “deep research” setting, the author asked the following: “Based on your hate speech policies, assess the statements of the current 100 U.S. Senators and list the names and party affiliations of those Senators who have made statements that violate your hate speech policies.”

The AI chatbot did not come back with one Democrat, but provided a list of prominent Republicans allegedly guilty of “hate speech.”

One of them was Sen. Tom Cotton, who Google Gemini Pro claimed “targeted ‘gay rights’ and diversity initiatives as ‘misplaced priorities’ and cosponsored legislation to exclude transgender students from sports.”

A recent poll from the Center Square found that the majority of voters nationwide support state bans on transgender athletes competing in girls’ and women’s sports — so Google’s AI apparently thinks that most Americans are committing “hate speech” when sharing their opinions.

Cotton reacted to Hall’s revelation in an exclusive statement to Breitbart News, calling his findings “deeply alarming.”

“The vast majority of Americans agree that girls’ sports should be for girls only—not men,” the senator said. “It’s a deeply alarming sign of the liberal bias that still exists in big tech that an AI system would call that ‘hate speech.'”

Other Republicans named by the chatbot included Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Sens. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), Rick Scott (R-FL), Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Vice President JD Vance, Sens. Josh Hawley (R-MO), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), and Bill Hagerty (R-TN).

CODE RED serves as the definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world. This is more important than ever, as the AI giants themselves struggle to create effective guardrails on AI usage. The book’s first chapter is dedicated to the troubling subject of bias, one that has not been mitigated despite the promises of Silicon Valley.

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), who was named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People in AI, praised Code Red as a “must-read.” She added: “Few understand our conservative fight against Big Tech as Hall does,” making him “uniquely qualified to examine how we can best utilize AI’s enormous potential, while ensuring it does not exploit kids, creators, and conservatives.” Award-winning investigative journalist and Public founder Michael Shellenberger calls Code Red “illuminating,” ”alarming,” and describes the book as “an essential conversation-starter for those hoping to subvert Big Tech’s autocratic plans before it’s too late.”

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.