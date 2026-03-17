President Donald Trump’s opposition in the media and political class are celebrating Joe Kent’s resignation as the director of the National Counterterrorism Center over the war in Iran.

Kent announced his resignation in a post on X on Tuesday morning, saying he “cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran” and claiming that pressure from Israel started the war.

Never Trumper Tim Miller, who was Jeb Bush’s communications director in 2016 and hosts the Bulwark Podcast, praised Kent for resigning in the middle of the war.

“Have talked a lot of shit about Joe Kent over the years (deserved) and can’t speak to all of his motivations here but I gotta say its pretty refreshing to see that someone in the administration has a red line on something,” he wrote.

Bill Kristol, another Never Trumper who sought to recruit David French, another Never Trumper, to run against the president in 2016, wondered if others purportedly in the MAGA coalition would follow suit.