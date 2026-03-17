Carly Fiorina: Trump Is ‘Callous, Cruel and Careless’

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” guest co-host Carly Fiorina said President Donald Trump is “callous, cruel and careless” for publicly discussing the health issues of a congressman.

Trump said, “We had one man who was very ill. It looked like he wasn’t gonna make it. I don’t know. I won’t mention his name. Should I? Do other people know his name? Do you want to mention it? He’ll be proud. Go ahead. Tell them the story.”

Johnson said, “OK, well, thank you, Mr. President. Congressman Neil Dunn of Florida had some real health challenges, and it was very serious and had a pretty grim diagnosis, and I mentioned it to the President, and I said ‘Congressman Dunn is a real champion and a patriot because he’s still coming to work, and if others got this diagnosis they would be apt to go home and retire.”

Trump said, “What was the diagnosis?”

Johnson said, “It was, I mean, I think it was a terminal diagnosis.”

Trump said, “He would be dead by June.”

Johnson said, “OK, that wasn’t public, but yeah, okay, it was grim. That’s what I was gonna say.”

Trump said, “With a heart problem, by the way. This was a heart problem.”

Fiorina said, “It’s callous, it’s cruel, it’s careless, callous, cruel and careless. So unnecessary. It has nothing to do with policy, has nothing to do with anything other than, I guess, Trump wanting credit. What I find so disheartening about this again, set all the policy matters aside, this is a human being with a family.”

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