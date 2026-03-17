Chris Pratt: Seahawks Thanking God After Winning the Super Bowl ‘The Best’

Tuesday on NBC’s “Today,” actor Chris Pratt said watching the Seattle Seahawks pray after winning the Super Bowl was the “best.”

Host Craig Melvin said, “Folks who don’t know you were born and raised in Washington State. Lifelong Seahawks fan. So much so that they invited you to do this, I want to show folks Chris Pratt at the Super Bowl.”

At the Super Bowl, Pratt said, “Your NFC champion Seattle Seahawks.”

Melvin said, “You’re the good luck charm they needed.”

Pratt said, “Man, that was the best. That was one of the best moments of our life. It was so cool. The best part was I mean winning the Super Bowl. And then afterwards I got invited into the locker room and then we watched was so amazing for me and my son to see, these guys, the first thing they did, their champions of the world, you know, the first thing is they got down a knee, they gave a huge prayer, and they let us join. And we joined hands and I and it was so wonderful for my son to see these big, masculine grown men conquer such a, such an amazing achievement and then immediately give the glory to God. I thought it was an incredible man.”

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