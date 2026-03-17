The House Oversight Committee announced that Rep. James Comer (R-KY) had issued a subpoena to Attorney General Pam Bondi to testify regarding the handling of the release of files related to deceased convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In a post on X, the Committee shared photos of a letter addressed to Bondi, which stated that the committee was “reviewing the possible mismanagement of the federal government’s investigation” into Epstein, Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell, and the “circumstances and subsequent investigations of Mr. Epstein’s death.”

Bondi’s subpoena directs her to appear for a deposition on April 14, 2026.

“The Committee has questions regarding the Department of Justice’s handling of the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein and his associates and its compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act,” the letter said. “As Attorney General, you are directly responsible for overseeing the Department’s collection, review, and determinations regarding the release of files pursuant to the Epstein Files Transparency Act, and the Committee therefore believes that you possess valuable insight into these efforts.”

“The Committee may use the results of this investigation to inform legislative solutions to improve federal efforts to combat sex trafficking and reform the use of non-prosecution agreements and/or plea agreements in sex-crime investigations,” the letter continued.

Comer’s letter to Bondi, officially subpoenaing her to testify before the committee, comes after the committee in early March voted 24-19 to subpoena her.

Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Tim Burchett (R-TN), Michael Cloud (R-TX), Nancy Mace (R-SC), and Scott Perry (R-PA) were reported to have voted in favor, along with the Democrats on the committee.