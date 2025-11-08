Maher: Dems Should Be Questioned on if They Align with Mamdani

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that Democrats should be questioned about if they want the party to go in the direction of the democratic socialism pushed by New York City Mayor-Elect Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani (D).

While speaking to Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL), Maher said, “They call themselves democratic socialists. I think they should drop the democratic part, because that means that you have to answer for everything the socialists do, and he’s plainly — maybe he is a Communist, maybe he’s — it’s very far left, whatever it is, it’s not what we’ve seen before.”

Moskowitz responded, “And Republicans are trying to do that. They’re trying to make me and others answer for everything he does. What’s weird is, like, I don’t remember Eric Adams being the head of the Democratic Party, or Michael Bloomberg being the head of the Republican Party, but Republicans are trying to make him now the head of [the] party.”

Maher continued, “Well, because those guys weren’t as out of the mainstream of the Democratic Party as he is, but they’re trying to make that the mainstream. Should — the question you’re going to get, and you should get it, and I’m going to give it to you, … should this be the direction the party is going to? He’s not the only democratic socialist. There [are] about 100 in different offices in places where they’ve won in this country.”

