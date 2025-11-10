Whoopi Goldberg: Trump Administration Acting ‘Insane,’ Like ‘Clowns’

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg said the Trump administration was acting “insane” and like “clowns” who can’t figure out “what the hell they’re doing.”

Goldberg said, “This is a bitch we’ve had forever about people starving in America. This is the richest country in the world, and we are somebody had the nerve to write, we’re out of money. We’re not out of money. We’re not that we run out of money. There’s money there.”

She added, “I told y’all this was crazy. I told you it was insane. You know? And while I’m watching, I’m watching the fact that people are starving in Africa, starving, that Darfur people, there was a genocide occurred, people are being massacred. And these clowns have not mentioned it once and they have said, we’re not we’re not sending out any money. We’re America first, and yet we bailed out Argentina. We’re messing with Viktor Orban. What the hell is going on in this country? What the hell is going on?”

Co-host Ana Navarro said, “Donald Trump is Nero playing the fiddle while America burns.”

Goldberg said, “America’s not going to burn. America is hot, but she’s not going to burn. You know why she’s not going to burn? Because everybody in this audience, everybody at this table is doing something to help somebody else. This is what we are doing as Americans. People are going out. They are bringing food from their own kitchens and bringing it to neighbors. That’s what we do, and that’s what we’re going to keep doing until these idiots figure out what the hell they’re doing.”

She added, “You know, I’m getting to the age. Where it’s just coming out now, I don’t care.”

