Trump: We’ll ‘Lower Some Tariffs’ to Lower Coffee Prices

During a portion of an interview with the Fox News Channel aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Ingraham Angle,” President Donald Trump responded to concerns about elevated coffee prices by stating that we’ll lower some of the tariffs so “We’re going to have some coffee come in.”

Trump said, “I think this: We are doing phenomenally well. This is the greatest economy we’ve ever had. Their talking points, oh, of course, the costs are high, by the way, the only thing is beef.”

Host Laura Ingraham cut in to say, “Coffee.”

Trump responded, “Beef is a little high because the ranchers are doing great. Coffee, we’re going to lower some tariffs. We’re going to have some coffee come in. We’re going to take care of all this stuff very quickly, very easily. It’s surgical, it’s beautiful to watch. But our costs are way lower.”

