Psaki Says Trump a Predator, Quickly Walks Back

MSNBC’s Jen Psaki Circles Back After Referring to Trump as a ‘Predator’ on Air MSNBC host Jen Psaki has sparked controversy after she insinuated President Trump was a “predator” during her show, then quickly corrected herself on air. While interviewing Dem. Rep. Robert Garcia… pic.twitter.com/xQ3VBCYQZV

Wednesday, MS NOW’s “The Briefing” host Jen Psaki said and then quickly walked back that President Trump was a predator.

During a conversation with Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) on the Epstein files “You’re talking about the other predators out there, in addition to Trump. Maybe not — I’m not saying he is. We don’t know all the details about that. I just mean in addition to what we’ve learned about Epstein and others, there [are] other predators out there.

(h/t Kyle Becker)

