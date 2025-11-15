Psaki Says Trump a Predator, Quickly Walks Back

Wednesday, MS NOW’s “The Briefing” host Jen Psaki said and then quickly walked back that President Trump was a predator.
During a conversation with Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) on the Epstein files “You’re talking about the other predators out there, in addition to Trump. Maybe not — I’m not saying he is. We don’t know all the details about that. I just mean in addition to what we’ve learned about Epstein and others, there [are] other predators out there.
(h/t Kyle Becker)
