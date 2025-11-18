Dem Rep. Garcia: FBI Agents Won’t Allow Trump Administration to Tamper with Epstein Files

Tuesday on CNN’s “OutFront,” Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) claimed that there are FBI agents who have worked on the Epstein files that will not allow the Trump administration to tamper with them.

Host Erin Burnett said, “There’s the issue of redactions and then there’s also the issue of, you know, when we’re presented with files and maybe video and who knows what else, what is that really? I mean, do you have concerns that the files may have been in any way messed with, tampered with?”

Garcia said, “Of course, I have those concerns. And obviously, I don’t trust the Trump Department of Justice. But let me lay something else out, which is important to that point. We know that right now, the president has a choice to make. He could be honest. He could come clean and release the files to the American public and justice to the survivors. What we expect he’s probably doing is by launching this kind of new sham investigation, where he’s only going after his political enemies or Democrats, he may use that as an excuse to try to stop or delay further release of the files, because right now they haven’t done anything to the public.”

He added, “So that is a real concern. So we have to watch that investigation. That investigation in no way should slow down the release of the files to the public. Now, as far as the files and what‘s in there, I‘ll say this. There are hundreds of FBI agents and law enforcement officials that have worked to put these files together. We‘ve heard from some of them, the idea that the president or anyone is going to direct some type of destruction or removal or that we‘re not going to get the information, or it‘s going to come to us in a different way. There are plenty of good American patriots that have worked on this. They know what‘s in the files, and we‘re not going to allow that to happen. Those survivors deserve the truth and justice.”

