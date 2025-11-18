Marlow Calls for MAGA to Focus on Destroying the Left, Not Each Other in Address to Students

Tuesday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about a recent speech he gave.

Marlow stated, “We need to unify on fighting the left. We have not vanquished the left in this country and we need to make that the primary focus and the establishment as well, but the fighting within MAGA, not productive. I get into that.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo