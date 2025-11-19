Hawley: Democrats Will ‘Regret Embracing Transparency’ on Epstein

Tuesday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) reacted to the latest developments in the Jeffrey Epstein saga, warning that Democrats will regret pushing the narrative.

“Trump might have to go to Kash and just tell him to get it all out,” host Jesse Watters said. “I mean, maybe Kash is sensitive because Trump was a victim of a crime here. He doesn’t want to just put it all out there like willy-nilly. But if that’s what it takes, the President’s got to go to the bureau and demand it. So this Epstein thing, Hakeem’s people asked Epstein to come to dinner and meet him after he was convicted for fooling around with a 14-year-old.”

Hawley replied, “Yes, how about that? I mean, this is why the Democrats are — they’re going to regret, I think, ever playing around with this, and they’re going to regret embracing transparency, though I’m glad they did. They thought, I think that that files would never become public. They thought this was all a game. Well, guess what? They’re going to get their wish. They are going to become public. The President is going to sign the bill. The President has been right all along on this. He said months ago, make public everything you can that’s not classified. Now, Congress is finally going to do it, and I think we’re going to learn a lot, Jesse, a lot of people suddenly are going to get real reticent to talk about Epstein, whether it’s Hakeem Jeffries, whether it’s Larry Summers, that Harvard president you mentioned a second ago, who worked for Barack Obama.”

“We’re going to find out a lot about a lot of folks, because you know what else is in this bill that just passed tonight, it has got to be a searchable database so any American can go in and read the files for themselves,” he added. “That’s how it should be. I’m looking forward to seeing what’s there.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor