Exclusive: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Offers Economic Advice to Zohran Mamdani

Monday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent talked about Zohran Mamdani.

Bessent said, “You’ve never made things more affordable by creating scarcity, and prices are low in Caracas and Havana.” And challenged anyone to point to a place where socialism has worked historically.

