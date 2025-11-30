Mullin: Trump Has Made it ‘Very Clear, We’re Not Going to Put Troops Into Venezuela’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) said President Donald Trump had made it “very clear” he was not planning to put U.S. troops on the ground in Venezuela.

Host Dana Bash said, “Is the president planning to attack Venezuela?”

Mullin said, “No, he’s made it very clear we’re not going to put troops into Venezuela. What we’re trying to do is protect our own shores. We’ve made it very clear to Maduro and to Venezuela people, which they’re not the ones doing this, this Maduro that’s doing this, that we’re not going to allow them to continue to use Venezuela as a terrorist country to ship in tons of drugs into the United States and continue to kill our brothers or sisters or friends and family on the streets of the United States. And and so President Trump has, has tried to do this through closing down international water. They continue to ship drugs out, and now they’re starting to fly them into the United States through tail numbers that are being disguised as either commercial flights or private flights. So the president has made it very clear he’s shutting down the airspace.”

He added, “By the way, we gave Maduro an opportunity to leave. We said he could leave and go to Russia, or he could go to another country. The Venezuela people themselves have also spoken up and said they want a new leader and restore Venezuela as the country they used to be a very prosperous country. but Maduro has absolutely ruined that country.”