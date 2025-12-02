Dem Rep. Crow: Hegseth ‘Could Be’ Impeached over Follow-Up Strike

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “Ana Cabrera Reports,” Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) said Secretary of War Pete Hegseth could be impeached over the follow-up strike on a drug boat in the Caribbean in September.

Cabrera said, “What do you make of the White House explanation that it wasn’t Secretary Hegseth, it was Admiral Bradley who gave the direct order for that second strike?”

Crow said, “You have an administration that continues to put our service members in terrible situations and then throw them under the bus when people call it out or something goes wrong. There is a complete lack of leadership. There’s a complete lack of moral clarity. And the lawlessness and recklessness of this administration is putting our service members in terrible positions.”

Cabrera said, “To be clear, if Secretary Hegseth directed forces to kill everybody, even if he didn’t specifically order, that second strike, was his original command lawful?”

He continued, “That would not be a lawful command.”

Cabrera said, “Is this an impeachable offense?”

Crow said, “It could be. What we need to do is do an investigation. People deserve facts. America deserves the facts. I am not going to jump to conclusions, I never do. But what I do know is that this administration continues to put service members in terrible positions.”

