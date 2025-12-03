Homan: ICE Focus on MN Twin Cities a Product of Criminal Activity

On Tuesday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Trump border czar Tom Homan discussed Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) focus on the Twin Cities in Minnesota.

Homan attributed it to the recently unveiled alleged criminal activity among immigrants in the area.

“[T]om, this is amazing, right?” host Laura Ingraham said. “We have American taxpayers, including Minnesotans, being ripped off billions of dollars sent to Al- Shabaab and a terrorist organization in Somalia. We had all these other fraud schemes, autistic children. And [Minneapolis Mayor] Jacob Frey is worried about protecting the immigrant communities. Your reaction tonight to this. This is madness.”

Homan replied, “And to say those things, and to use his own words, we’re terrorizing community, you kidding me? I mean, we’re all there looking for illegal aliens and illegal alien criminals. And look, we’ve done operations in 20 cities. But you know what? The uncovering of criminal activity that Secretary Noem just talked about just elevated their priority status. So, yes, you know, there’s going to be an increase of activity up there and we’re going to hold people accountable. We’re going enforce the law without apology. So, again, I told every sanctuary city mayor, governor, you can stand aside and let us make your community safe and remove criminals.”

“And even legal aliens that commit crimes that make themselves, that they’re resident aliens that commit a certain offense, offending offense, even they’re deportable and they’ll be deported,” he added. “We’re going to enforce the laws of this country without apology, including in the Twin Cities.”

