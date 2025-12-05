Dem Rep. Subramanyam: I Want to Know Why Biden, Trump Admins Took So Long to Catch Bomb Suspect

On Thursday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “Ana Cabrera Reports,” Rep. Suhas Subramanyam (D-VA) reacted to the arrest of a suspect in the January 2021 bomb plantings by saying that he wants to know “why has it taken so long for law enforcement, under both the Trump administration and the Biden administration, to apprehend” the suspect.

Host Ana Cabrera asked, “What more are you hoping to learn from investigators about this?”

Subramanyam responded, “I want to know why it’s taken so long to identify the suspect and bring him into questioning. It looks like he’s actually from Woodbridge, Virginia, which is close to my district. And it seems like this person was out there for four years or more after doing this heinous crime and was not detained and arrested. And so, why has it taken so long for law enforcement, under both the Trump administration and the Biden administration, to apprehend this individual?”

