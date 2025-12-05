Khanna: Trump Administration Is ‘Striking Innocents’ Like Putin

Friday on C-SPAN’s “Ceasefire,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) said the Trump administration was acting like Russian President Vladimir Putin by “striking innocents in the Caribbean.”

Host Dasha Burns said, “We are talking about Venezuela — these strikes are just part of a broader policy towards Venezuela. The president this week said that he is considering land strikes in Venezuela. They could be imminent. There is this tension that we have seen play out throughout this first year of the administration of the executive branch versus the legislative branch, who does what when it comes to tariffs and when it comes to war and peace? Congressman Khanna, on the issue of Venezuela, how much is Congress being left out here?:

Khanna said, “We should not have a regime change war. I mean, the American people voted for Trump because he said he did not want regime change or endless wars.”

He continued, “On the question of the Secretary of Defense, I would support Representative Bacon to be the Secretary of Defense.”

Khanna added, “Representative Bacon would take the law seriously. He understands the consequence of striking innocents in the Caribbean, that that gives license to Xi Jinping or Putin to say it does not matter what the rules of law are or what rules of war are. This is not the way America does business. We are different here. We follow the rules. This is the way Putin acts, this maybe the way Xi Jinping acts. I want someone there that I can trust even if I disagree with them that they will follow the Constitution and the rule of law.”

