NYT’s Brooks: We Should Interrogate Drug Runners We Catch, Not Blow Up Evidence

On Friday’s broadcast of “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks argued that the right way to deal with drugs coming into America would be to not blow up the evidence on boats and to capture and interrogate those who are caught.

Brooks said, “The main source of the drugs comes over land through Mexico. If they cared about doing the drugs, they would focus on that.”

He continued, “If they cared about doing the drugs, they would not be blowing up the evidence, they’d be interrogating the guys they caught. If they cared about doing the drugs, they would try to work with our allies, not — and not alienate our allies.”

