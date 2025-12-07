Cuellar: Biden DOJ Tried to ‘Entrap,’ ‘Bribe’ Me

During this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) discussed his presidential pardon and the alleged crimes associated with it.

Cuellar claimed the Biden Department of Justice set up a sting operation to entrap him.

Partial transcript as follows:

BARTIROMO: You’ve consistently denied any wrongdoing. But tell me what went on between you and the Azerbaijani government.

CUELLAR: Yes.

Look, let me say this, you know, first of all. We’re innocent. And we have looked at all the evidence that got provided through discovery. Even — we were even allowed to see the grand jury testimony. That doesn’t happen very frequently. And we saw that.

And not a single person that testified — and I will emphasize this. Not a single person said there was a quid pro quo. In fact, they failed at showing that quid pro quo. And, Maria, they even went and did a sting operation, a separate sting operation to try to bribe me and — bribe me.

And that failed. And what they did there was wrong, was wrong. So, again, no quid pro quo from any of the evidence from any of the individuals. And, therefore, they even did — attempted a sting operation where they were trying to entrap me, and that failed.

BARTIROMO: Wow, bribery.

Congressman, tell me specifically, who tried to bribe you? You mean Biden’s DOJ tried to bribe you?

CUELLAR: Yes, they did.

We got the testimony, 302s, the sting operation. They set up a false company, false account. They took out money. We saw all this. They took out the money. And they said this money was to bribe me.

BARTIROMO: Wow.

CUELLAR: They used — they tried to use this money.

They talked my D.C. staff. My D.C. staff told them, no, there was nothing there. So they actually returned the money back to the account because they couldn’t bribe me. So, the Biden administration, they tried to entrap me and tried to bribe me. And that failed.

And this is very significant, because one more thing. Everything came in from the DOJ in D.C. Everything came from the D.C. office there. The local office, that is the one in Houston, never got enough. And from my sources, they did not get involved because they felt there was not a case and they said, we’re not going to get involved.

The Houston office said, we’re not going to get involved. It’s all the DOJ people in Washington, D.C. There’s a lot more. And I have talked to Jim Jordan. And I have asked Jim Jordan, I want to sit down with you all because I think you all need to investigate those prosecutors and you need to investigate their supervisors also.