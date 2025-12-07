Omar: Stephen Miller’s Rhetoric Reminds Me of ‘Nazis’

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Ilhan Omar (D-MN) said White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller’s “white supremacist rhetoric” reminded her “of the way the Nazis described Jewish people in Germany.”

Host Margaret Brennan said, “I want to ask you about something else that the architect of the president’s immigration policy, Stephen Miller, said on Thanksgiving Day, he posted no magic. Transformation occurs when failed states cross borders at scale. Migrants and their descendants recreate the conditions and terrors of their broken homelands. What do you make of this argument? Failure to assimilate and sort of ruining America? How do you understand this?’

Omar said, “I mean, when I think about Stephen Miller and his white supremacist rhetoric, it reminds me. Yes, it reminds me of the way the Nazis described Jewish people in Germany. And, you know, as as we know, there have been many immigrants who have tried to come to the United States with turned back the, you know, one of them being Jewish immigrants. We know the way that people were described who were coming from Ireland. Irish immigrants, we know the way in which people were described back then. And they were Italian immigrants. And to me, in a way where, yes, of course, ethnically Somali, we are in this country as Americans. Yeah, we are citizens. We are productive, part of this nation.”

