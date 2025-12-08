Angus King: We Need to See Full Tape, Killing Shipwreck Survivors Is a War Crime

Monday on MS NOW’s “Morning Joe,” Sen. Angus King (I-ME) said everyone needs to see the full tape of the first boat strike in the Caribbean Sea because he said killing shipwreck survivors was the textbook definition of a war crime.

Host Mika Brzezinski said, “The account we have so far, as described in The Atlantic especially, but showing that there is 40 minutes between the first strike and the second and that these were unarmed, two men with no radios as far as the latest reporting shows, seeming to give a wave to the us, flying above of surrender is that second strike a war crime?”

King said, “Well again, we don’t have the facts yet. We don’t, I haven’t seen the video. There have been a very limited number of members of Congress I think 7 or 8, who saw–”

Brzezinski said, “Does that account describe a war crime?”

King said, “That account does. In fact, I’ll give you a citation, the U.S. Defense Department Manual of War, which is three volumes, Section 18.3 .2.1 is headed ‘Clear Law of War Violations,’ clear war crimes and orders that cannot be obeyed. It uses as the example of a clear violation killing survivors of a shipwreck.”

He added, “We need to see all of that. We need to see the logs of the decisions. I want to see what Pete Hegseth s initial order was. and but all all that transpired in between. They can’t say that we can’t see this tape because remember the day after this strike on September 3rd, Pete Hegseth was on Fox News with the tape of the strike. Very proud of it. So you can’t say, well, no, we can’t show you this second one. So I think that’s got to come out and the American people should see it. It shouldn’t be behind closed doors to members of Congress.”

