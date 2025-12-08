Dem Rep. Crow: I Won’t Sit for FBI Interview, ‘I’m Not Going to Be Threatened’

Monday on CNN’s “The Arena,” Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) said he would not cooperate with the FBI investigation into a video he made about military orders.

Host Kasie Hunt said, “I want to ask you for an update on the FBI investigation into you and the five of your colleagues who were featured in that video. Has the FBI made additional contact with you? Do you plan to sit for that FBI interview?”

Crow said, “Yeah, there have been multiple outreaches by the FBI. Listen, I’m not going to be threatened. I’m not going to be intimidated. Let’s be clear about what this is. There is no basis in law and fact for their investigation. Donald Trump is weaponizing the Federal Bureau of Investigation and pulling it away from counterterrorism operations, pulling it away from focusing on elder fraud, from focusing on organized crime, all the important things he is instead using it to attack his political opponents, me and others, which should upset every American, not just for what it is, but for what it’s not doing because of the detours and the distractions that Donald Trump is having its focus on. I’m not going to be threatened. I’m not going to back away from this. And no, we are going to treat this for exactly what it is, a, an attempt to threaten and intimidate members of Congress who are doing their job and who are upholding the law. and i am sure as hell not going to back away from that.”

