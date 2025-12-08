MS NOW’s Wallace: Trump’s Treatment of Female Journalist Is ‘Sick Sh-t’

[WARNING: Adult Language]

Monday on MS NOW’s “Deadline,” host Nicolle Wallace said President Donald Trump’s treatment of female reporters was “sick shit.”

Wallace said, “The second thing I wanted to hit pause on with both of you is in never normalize is the verbal violence, the verbal assault on another female journalist. He called ABC’s Rachel Scott today ‘obnoxious and terrible.’ December 6th he called Kaitlin Collins ‘stupid and nasty.’ On November 27th he said ‘are you stupid’ To CBS journalist Nancy Cordes. On November 26th, he called the New York Times Katie Rogers ‘ugly.’ On November 18th, he called ABC’s Mary Bruce ‘terrible and insubordinate’ — to whom I’m not sure — November 14th, he told a Bloomberg reporter, ‘quiet, piggy.'”

She continued, “This is sick shit. This is sick. And anyone in the room is in the room to do a job for their viewers or their readers. But they should go home tonight and think about whether their sisters or their daughters, or their moms, or their sons or their husbands, or their fathers think that there’s something else they should do the next time he calls a female journalist obnoxious, terrible, stupid, nasty, stupid, ugly, terrible, insubordinate, or piggy.”

Wallace added, “Donald Trump can’t live without being on TV, and maybe if they said, ‘you know what, we’re going to have some solidarity,’ like they did with him wanting to change the names of oceans. We’re either going to normalize this and then you’re going to hear all sorts of prominent people calling women all sorts of names — I’m sure by the time I get off TV I’ll have a few of those myself but we’re either going to normalize this and usher in an era of unprecedented misogyny, or that press corps is going to act as one and say no more.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN