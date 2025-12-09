Rand Paul: Trump Must Ask Congress for Permission to Go to War with Venezuela

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said President Donald Trump had to come “ask for permission from Congress” to go to war with Venezuela.

Host John Roberts said, “About President Trump going to war in Venezuela, or at the very least, mounting some sort of an invasion. Do you think that that is in the cards?”

Paul said, “You know, I’m kind of old fashioned. I kind of like to obey this thing called the Constitution. The Constitution says that war only occurs when it’s declared by Congress. President doesn’t have the power to take the country to war.”

He continued, “Now, if he does, he wouldn’t be the first president to disobey the Constitution. But I think we should obey the Constitution the way it makes more or less likely that this would be a war of choice. It would be an offensive war, albeit a war to get rid of people we most, most of us find distasteful. But it would be unconstitutional for the president to do this alone.”

Paul added, “So if he thinks he wants war with Venezuela, he should come and ask for permission from Congress the way it was intended.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN