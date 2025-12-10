Dem Rep. Goldman: We Have Issue with Cartels, If Trump’s Focused Overseas, It Should Be Ukraine

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) said that President Donald Trump should “spend his time either focusing on the economy or helping Ukraine, a democratic ally, facing off against a dictatorship that has invaded its independent, sovereign territory. That’s where his efforts, to the extent that they are focused overseas, should be directed.” He added that “we certainly have an issue with cartels, but blowing up boats, smaller boats seemingly randomly off the coast” isn’t what most people want to focus on.

Goldman said, “Well, given how much he has ruled [boots on the ground] out as a general policy matter, given how much he has talked about regime change as not being the right pathway toward foreign policy, I question why, in this particular case, that he believes that that’s inappropriate. I think the legal basis for his attacks on the boats is very dubious. And he is picking a battle that does not seem to be one that is necessary or one that the American people are really, really concerned about. I would much rather that he spend his time either focusing on the economy or helping Ukraine, a democratic ally, facing off against a dictatorship that has invaded its independent, sovereign territory. That’s where his efforts, to the extent that they are focused overseas, should be directed.”

He continued, “Yes, we certainly have an issue with cartels, but blowing up boats, smaller boats seemingly randomly off the coast is not something that I think any American or most Americans, I should say, really think is where our focus should be.”

