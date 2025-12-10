Whoopi: Norway, Sweden Immigrants Don’t Come Here Because Trump Is President

Wednesday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg said immigrants from Norway and Sweden do not come to the United States because of President Donald Trump.

Goldberg said, “So, as you know, you know who held a rally in Pennsylvania last night where he renewed his attacks on some usual targets and boasted about using an ethnic slur that he’s denied using in the past. Take a look.”

At a rally in Pennsylvania, Trump said, “I love this. Ilhan Omar, whatever the hell it is with the little, a little turban. I love her, she’s here illegally. She should get the hell out for the hell out here. She does nothing but to complain.”

He added, “I’ve also announced a permanent pause on Third world migration, including from hell holes like Afghanistan, Haiti, Somalia and many other countries…We had a meeting and they said, why is it we only take people from all countries? Right? Why can’t we have some people from Norway, Sweden, just a few.”

Goldberg said, “Well, they see you as the president and they don’t want to come here. That is why.”

She continued, “When you heard him finally say out loud, I don’t know why this is a shock to people because he’s been saying this stuff for ages.”

Goldberg added, “All the people you would like to have come here are not going to come here, because they don’t want to be under a dictatorship.”

