Exclusive — Sen. McCormick: Here Are The Three Things Republicans Must Accomplish in Healthcare Negotiations

Breitbart TV

On Thursday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Pennsylvania Sen. Dave McCormick discussed healthcare.

McCormick said, “One is transparency. … We’ve got to see where the money’s going. … Number two, we’ve got to put power in the hands of the consumer. … And the third thing we’ve got to have is competition.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.