Exclusive: Sen. McCormick Lays Out ‘The Big Five’ Transformational Investments Trump Brought to Heartland

On Thursday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Pennsylvania Sen. Dave McCormick talked about the economy.

McCormick said, “Number one is the Nippon/U.S. Steel…Second was Amazon announced a $20 billion set of data centers…$92 billion of investment” in AI and energy, “…the Philadelphia shipyard bought by Hanwha…Japan announced $80 billion of nuclear reactors from Westinghouse.”

